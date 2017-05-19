Student Says She Wants To ‘Behead’ Trump In Brainerd H.S. Yearbook

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just under a month after a Big Lake trap team’s photo was banned from the high school yearbook, another high school yearbook photo is making news.

For its 2017 yearbook, Brainerd High School dedicated a page to President Donald Trump.

Editors asked students their thoughts on the president, and shared the quotes next to their picture.

On sophomore said, “I would like to behead him. I do not like him.”

The photo has gone viral, sparking controversy on Twitter.

Former “Joanie Loves Chachi” actor Scott Baio shared the photo, tagging the president, the FBI, Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway, alerting them of the photo.

On Friday afternoon, the administration of Brainerd Public Schools said they had been notified of the statements in the yearbook.

District officials released a statement saying, in part, that the district does not support or endorse the comments made by students.

“While the District supports Free Speech, the disrespectful statements in the yearbook are contrary to the basic educational mission of the District and should not have been included in a school sponsored publication,” the statement said.

The statement also issued an apology and said they are currently investigating how the page ended up in the yearbook.

They said they did not know about these statements prior.