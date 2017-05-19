Police: Fleeing Driver Reached Speeds OF 115 MPH In Freeborn Co. Pursuit

May 19, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Albert Lea Police, Freeborn County, William Michael Oleson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old man is in jail after allegedly fleeing police – reaching speeds up to 115 MPH – before being apprehended early Friday morning.

According to Albert Lea police, at 12:54 a.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop at 9th Street and Lincoln Avenue, but the vehicle fled, initiating a police pursuit.

After a pursuit that covered 47 miles within Freeborn County, officers were able to end the pursuit by deploying stop sticks around the area of State Line Road.

The suspect, identified as William Michael Oleson, was arrested and taken to Freeborn County Jail.

Oleson is now being charged with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation, and giving false information to a police officer.

