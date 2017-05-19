156-Foot Traveling Ferris Wheel Coming To Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fairgoers will get a whole new view of the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year.
One of the tallest traveling Ferris wheels in North America is coming to the Minnesota State Fair. The Great Big Wheel takes riders 156 feet high.
The ride features 36 gondolas, each with a capacity of six people. More than a half a million LED lights shine on the 200 ton wheel, which was manufactured in the Netherlands.
The Great Big Wheel will be located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the fair. Tickets for the wheel cost $5.
The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.