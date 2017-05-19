Mpls. City Council Candidates Skipping DFL Endorsing Convention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Candidates for Minneapolis City Council say they’re skipping the DFL endorsing convention because it’s not safe for people to attend.
So many people showed up at the 6th Ward caucus in April, the fire department had to move the meeting outside the Bryan Coyle Community Center.
Because of the crowds and heat inside the gym, there were multiple medical calls for people fainting.
The candidates say failed attempts to move the precinct caucuses and confusion over registering delegates are creating cause for concern.
“If the DFL does not become involved in this matter they are losing a lot of its constituency. They will be losing a lot of people in this election. There’s a high level of distrust currently, because of this chaos,” Ericka Trevino, spokesperson for Abdi Warsame said.
The candidates are asking the DFL to cancel the Ward 6 convention and have the November election without the DFL endorsed candidate.
One Comment
kick them all out!