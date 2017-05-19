Minn. Representative Robbed At Gunpoint After Leaving St. Paul Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Rep. Dennis Smith (R-Maple Grove) says he was robbed at gunpoint outside a St. Paul bar Thursday evening.
According to a police report, officers responded to Salut Bar on Grand Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. There, the victim, Smith, was on his phone walking northbound on the east sidewalk of Milton Street, just north of Grand Avenue, when a man approached him.
Smith told WCCO a man with a hoodie pulled up approached him, pointed a gun at him from his hip and asked for his wallet. He repeated and Smith complied. The suspect then asked for his phone and Smith also complied. The suspect then fled the scene.
Smith then went back to Salut and called police. A K-9 search was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, wearing dark clothing, short hair, and clean shaven.