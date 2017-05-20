Mike’s Mix: Beer Cocktails For Memorial Day Weekend

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he has the top cocktail recipes that use local beer — the perfect portable and potent potables for your Memorial Day barbecue!
Pontoon Paloma
1 ½ oz Hornitos Reposado Tequila
¾ oz Tattersall Grapefruit Crema
½ oz Aperol
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
612 Brew Hidden Beach Summer IPA
Instructions
Combine all ingredients except beer, and shake over ice. Strain into a malt or pint glass, and top with Hidden Beach IPA from 612 Brew
You Scratched My Anchor
1 ½ oz Pimms #1
Norseman Olympia
Honey
Lemon
612 Brew Unrated Rye IPA
Instructions
Pour Pimms #1 into a lowball glass over ice. Fill remainder of glass with Unrated Rye IPA from 612 Brew. Dip a rip of lemon peel into honey as garnish. OPTIONAL: float Norseman Olympia (or Green Chartreuse) into lemon peel “boat” and ignite. Allow to burn until extinguished, and then use peel to stir cocktail and incorporate flavors.
Dapper Dan
1 ½ oz Ron Zacapa Rum
½ oz Honey Simple Syrup *
1 Dash Orange Blossom Water
1 Drop Orange Blossom Water
Fulton Lonely Blonde
* To make Honey Simple Syrup: dissolve an equal part of honey in an equal part of hot water. Allow to cool and use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
Instructions:
Shake all ingredients, except beer, over ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with Fulton Lonely Blonde beer.
Green Lantern Boozy Push-Pops
4-5 seasonable berries, muddled
1 ½ oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
1 spoonful Vanilla Yogurt
½ oz Honey-Ginger Syrup
½ oz Heavy Cream
1 Dash Bittercube Bolivar Bitters
Instructions:
Mix ingredients well and pour into push-pop molds (available in many kitchen stores, or online). Freeze & enjoy.
And don’t miss 612Brew’s Hidden Beach Release Party at Lord Fletcher’s!