WisDOT: Man Hospitalized After Semi Pins Truck To Median

May 20, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was pinned between a semi trailer and the median on a highway in Wisconsin Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 37-year-old Douglas Tronrud of Menomonie was transported to Regions Hospital after the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.

WisDOT said traffic was backed up on Interstate 94 westbound near Hudson when a semi approaching the backup could not stop in time. The driver, 26-year-old Muhumed Noor of Columbus, Ohio, changed lanes, hitting a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Tronrud.

img 1312 WisDOT: Man Hospitalized After Semi Pins Truck To Median

(credit: WisDOT)

The semi’s trailer pinned Tronrud’s vehicle to the median. State troopers removed Tronrud from his vehicle and he was taken to Regions.

Noor was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

