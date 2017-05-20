WisDOT: Man Hospitalized After Semi Pins Truck To Median

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was pinned between a semi trailer and the median on a highway in Wisconsin Saturday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 37-year-old Douglas Tronrud of Menomonie was transported to Regions Hospital after the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.
WisDOT said traffic was backed up on Interstate 94 westbound near Hudson when a semi approaching the backup could not stop in time. The driver, 26-year-old Muhumed Noor of Columbus, Ohio, changed lanes, hitting a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Tronrud.
The semi’s trailer pinned Tronrud’s vehicle to the median. State troopers removed Tronrud from his vehicle and he was taken to Regions.
Noor was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.