WEEKEND BREAK: National Salsa Month | Explore Downtown LivingMaple Grove Boy Loves Vacuums

DHS Hopeful Clarke Denies Plagiarism In Master’s Thesis

May 21, 2017 10:21 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who says he’s been appointed an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, has denied he plagiarized content in his master’s thesis on homeland security.

The denial follows a CNN report Saturday saying Clarke, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, failed to attribute sources at least 47 times in his 2013 thesis.

Clarke wrote in an email to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “only someone with a political agenda would say this is plagiarism.”

The Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, removed his thesis from its website late Saturday.

A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, Fran McLaughlin, says Clarke followed the school’s system for writing papers and that the CNN report is biased.

DHS hasn’t confirmed Clarke’s appointment, which the sheriff announced Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch