Special Session Looks Likely As Budget Deadline Approaches

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are counting down the final minutes of the 2017 legislative session.

The Legislature must legally adjourn by midnight tonight, whether they have completed their work or not. And tonight it appears they won’t finish on time.

They’ve been telling us for weeks they’re close to agreement. But it’s clear now they’re not close enough.

The governor’s office reporting tonight there is no agreement on the biggest bills of the year: Health and Human Services, Transportation, State Government, Education and Taxes.

For most of the night, the House and Senate chambers were empty. The hours passed and lawmakers waited to vote on bills that never came.

Other bills are now dead for the year, including the one to impose tougher penalties on protesters who shut down freeways.

One controversial measure did pass: it prohibits the state from issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

“The fact is: they are here, and they are driving. They are taking their kids to games. They are picking them up from school. They are going to work. They are going to the doctor’s office. And if they are driving without a driver’s license, then you and I are less safe,” DFL Sen. Ron Latz of St. Louis Park said.

“My faith teaches to welcome the stranger. Comma. And follow the law. The stranger isn’t allowed to come in and then simply thumb their nose,” Republican Rep. Eric Lucero of Dayton said.

The Legislature has been in session since January.

Tonight in less than two hours, the Constitution requires them to adjourn.

But the work is not done. Lawmakers must now figure out a way to fund state government for the next two years.

We’re still expecting to hear from Republicans who control the House and Senate later tonight to find out what happened.

Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton may call a special session, but not without agreement from Republicans.