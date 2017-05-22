Democrats Hit Lack Of Internet Privacy

May 22, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Democrats, Internet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats are raising a stink that a measure to protect residents’ internet privacy isn’t part of the next budget.

A move in Congress earlier this year to loosen regulations allowing internet providers to sell customers’ data sparked the issue in Minnesota.

The House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to ban that data collection last month.

But the measures were absent Monday from budget bills as the Legislature raced toward a midnight deadline. Democrats tried and failed to add it back in to several funding packages.

Rep. Paul Thissen of Minneapolis says it’s unconscionable that a measure that won almost unanimous support would be removed.

Republicans who control the Legislature had previously said they were trying to strike a compromise on the language.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch