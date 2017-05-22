It’s Been A Wet May, And We’re Not Done Yet

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the cool, wet and gloomy weekend, it’s nice to finally see some sunshine again.

If you’re thinking it’s been an unusually wet spring so far, you’re right. WCCO’s Molly Rosenblatt breaks down just how much rain we’ve seen and what kind of records have been set.

Wet, soggy, saturated, sloppy, and soaked — there’s more than one way to describe it.

“Oh just raining constantly. It didn’t stop,” Melina Miller said.

Melina Miller brought her dog, Cricket, to a muddy and messy dog park thanks to all the rain. But that wasn’t going to keep her from taking advantage of a dry day.

“It can stay. It can stay like this the rest of the year as far as I’m concerned,” Miller said.

We’ve more than doubled our average in rain totals for this month and there’s still more than a week a left. And just this past week, we set two daily total rainfall records.

Aside from Monday and last Friday, it’s rained every day since last Monday.

Last Wednesday, aside from the severe weather, including the EF-2 tornado in Chetek, Wis., we received a daily record of 1.81 inches out at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That beats the previous record set back in 1938.

It happened again on Saturday with 1.47 inches of rain, beating the previous record from 1937.

“We’ve had way too much rain. Everything is soft, our backyard is getting torn up by our dogs because of all the rain and we’d just like to have it dry out for a while,” Dan Lutz said.

And when the ground gets too soft, it can cause even worse problems than a messy yard. Saturday’s heavy rain soaked the ground so much that a tree uprooted itself, taking down power lines in Hopkins, forcing road closures and knocking down power.

“I think we’ve had enough for a while,” Lutz said.

We’re a little more than three inches above average rainfall since March 1.