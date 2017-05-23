Americans’ Most Common Financial Regrets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you have financial regret, you’ve got company. A new survey from Bankrate says about 73 percent of Americans do.
The most common cash concern is not saving for retirement early enough, followed by not banking enough for emergency expenses.
Also not far behind on the list is taking on too much credit card debt.
Some mentioned buying real estate right before the massive 2008 housing bubble collapsed.
Only 17 percent of Americans said they have absolutely no money decisions they’d want to take back, according to Bankrate.
It’s a slightly different story for millennial survey subjects, who said their biggest regret was amassing student loan debt.