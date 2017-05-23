How Did We Fail Them?: Victim Concerned For His Teenage Attackers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A recent rash of assaults and robberies on Minneapolis’ north side has one victim concerned about those responsible for the violence.

Teenagers are committing the assaults and there is a growing concern that their victims aren’t the only ones who are going to be hurt.

“When I posted this [picture of the teens] on Facebook, a lot of people responded saying, hey we know these children, they cause a lot of trouble on the north side,” said Leng Xiong, who grew up in north Minneapolis.

Xiong translated Tuesday for his uncle, Pao, who was attacked by the group of teens while working in his yard.

“He came up outside the fence here and the children came and surrounded him and said, ‘Hey, do you have any money,’ and he said, ‘No, I’m sorry, I don’t have any money,'” Xiong said.

The then surrounded his uncle.

“They hit him in the back of the head, he’s got a bruise there,” Xiong said. “He ran to his vehicle, looking for something to protect him, but they kept on pulling on him, grabbing on him.”

Xiong was able to get into his truck and drive away.

“He didn’t want to retaliate, because he knew they were just kids,” Xiong said.

His uncle drove around the block and back to the site of the incident at Knox and 4th avenues to capture these images of his attackers.

“With them being this young, I’d like to know how us as a community failed them,” Xiong said. “I mean: Why are they out in the streets doing this?”

Both men are concerned for the safety of the teens.

“If they approach the wrong person, we could possibly have a Trayvon Martin case going on around here,” Xiong said.

This victim wants help for his attackers.

“How can we help you? Let us help you,” Xiong said. “What would you like to do besides walking the streets every day after school?”

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for the attack on Xiong’s uncle.

Sources inside Minneapolis Public Schools say at least 16 assaults on teachers are connected to this group of teenagers.

Police are working with school resource officers to help bring an end to the violence.