Police: Woman Shot In Knee During Robbery At St. Paul Apartment

May 23, 2017 1:19 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized after a man allegedly attacked and shot her in her St. Paul apartment Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Paul police, around 3:20 p.m. a woman arrived home to her apartment on the 700 block of Conway Street and found a man her husband knew in the apartment. She also noticed her front door was damaged.

When she walked into the apartment, the suspect struck her in the face and demanded she give him ‘everything she had.’

Police said the suspect pushed the victim into her bedroom and demanded valuables. He shot her multiple times, hitting her in the knee once.

He then proceeded to kick her while continuing to demand money.

According to police, at some point the victim was able to run away. While running from the apartment, she was able to flag a passing vehicle.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

