Summit Brewing To Halt Distribution To 6 States

May 23, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Summit Brewing, Summit Brewing Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summit Brewing says it’s been pushed by industry changes to cease distribution to six states.

In a statement last week, Summit said craft beer drinkers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska and Michigan will no longer be able to find the company’s beers on liquor store shelves.

The brewery said the decision to scale back was based on two factors: (1) industry changes that’ve made distribution exceedingly difficult and (2) a desire to strengthen Summit’s standing in its home market.

Beer drinkers in Minnesota, the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Iowa will still be able to find Summit’s brews on taps and store shelves.

