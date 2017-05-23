Teddy Bridgewater Throws Passes At Vikings OTAs

May 23, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Dislocated Knee, Minnesota Vikings, Organized Team Activities, Teddy Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been less than a year since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating leg injury.

The Vikings started organized team activities on Tuesday, and Bridgewater was on the field with his teammates. Bridgewater threw in a red quarterback jersey as part of his rehabilitation process.

The Vikings posted a video of Bridgewater throwing on their Twitter account. He’s shown with a heavy wrap on his left leg and drops back to pass on at least four occasions.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments during a non-contact drill a week before the regular season opener last year. The Vikings traded their 2017 first-round draft pick to the Eagles for Sam Bradford.

Bradford is expected to be the starting quarterback this fall, but Tuesday’s video shows Bridgewater is at least making progress in his recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch