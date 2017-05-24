Brooklyn Park To Drain Water Reservoir After Vandalism

May 24, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Department Of Health

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says Brooklyn Park’s water is safe after someone broke into a city reservoir.

City officials say staff discovered that the tank had been vandalized during a routine inspection on May 20.

The tank was cut off from the rest of the system, though officials say water from the tank had not been used since May 14, and it tested normal during an inspection three days later.

The city is not taking any chances, and will drain the two million gallons of water left in the tank before disinfecting it.

