Runners Mad After ‘Bubble Run’ Organizers Changes Date, Refuse Refunds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People who registered for what’s called the “Bubble Run” in the Twin Cities are irate that the date suddenly changed.

But what’s got them even madder is they aren’t allowed to get a refund.

The run was scheduled for June 11. People learned this week it’s been rescheduled for July 30.

Run organizers posted on the event’s Facebook page that they changed the date to accommodate more people.

Morgan Early and her husband Chris registered for the run back in January. But 17 days before the event, they found out on its Facebook page the date was being pushed back.

“And that’s really the only notification we got. We haven’t received any emails, anything like that,” Morgan said. “It just feels a little unethical.”

Since they will have friends in town on the new date, they figured they would ask for their money back.

But Bubble Run’s website says there are no refunds, then warned people to “triple check their calendar prior to signing up.”

It then says “date and locations are subject to change.”

“It’s kind of like they’re saying, ‘Well, it’s not really our problem,’ and the problem is this whole thing is their problem,” Chris said. “They created it and I think they’re responsible for it.”

On the event’s Facebook page, organizers said 17,000 people registered for the run and the date and location changed to fit more runners.

But in doing so, they’ve angered hundreds if not thousands who signed up and can’t make it.

Organizers sent people links to four other events allowing them to transfer their registration fees, but there’s an issue for the Earlys.

None of the four suggested events take place in Minnesota.

“We’d have to travel quite a ways just to do a ‘Glow in the Dark’ run,” Morgan said.

Runners who can’t make the date are also allowed to transfer their registration to someone else who can attend.

“It sounds like they’re turning me into a salesman now,” Chris said. “What do I do, go find somebody else to hang this on them?”

WCCO reached out to the company via email Wednesday about the problem but did not immediately hear back.

Late Wednesday evening, a majority of the posts from angry registrants on the event’s Facebook page were deleted, as well as the original post from organizers on why the date was changed.