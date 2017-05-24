2-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Accidentally Shoots Self

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have arrested the father of a 2-year-old boy who they say found a loaded handgun and accidentally shot himself.
Authorities say the toddler survived the shooting and was taken to the hospital Tuesday night. Police say his injury is non-life threatening.
Officials say the father was arrested because he left the gun in a location that was accessible to his son. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the case in the coming days.
