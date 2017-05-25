Report: More Older Women Are Binge Drinking

May 25, 2017 10:12 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A recent report showed that more older women are binge drinking.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism collected data on more than 65,000 men and women aged 60 and older who were current drinkers.

Among those, more than 6,500 men and 1,700 women were binge drinkers.

Researchers found between 1997 and 2014, older men who binge drank remained stable, but for older women, it increased nearly four-percent per year.

It seems these days pop culture and social media are encouraging women to drink more. In fact, binge drinking among women has increased.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has resources to help recognize and reduce these problems.

For more information, or for resources, visit the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation online.

