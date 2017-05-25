Minnesota’s Top-Paid CEO In Health Care Industry

May 25, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Stephen Hemsley, UnitedHealth

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new survey shows the top paid executive in Minnesota is in the health care industry.

Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show UnitedHealth Group CEO Stephen Hemsley tops the compensation list in Minnesota, earning $15.7 million last year. The health care company is based in Minnetonka and is sixth in the United States on the Fortune 500.

The survey includes only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators. The calculation salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks.

The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index made $11.5 million last year.

