Millions Expected To Travel For Memorial Day Weekend

May 25, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Anyone planning to hit the road this weekend will have some company.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and, from flying to driving, it’s going to be busy.

AAA projects nearly 40 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home.

That’s the most congested it’s been in more than a decade.

Of that 40 million, 88 percent will travel by car.

Gas prices are a little higher this year, hovering around $2.40 a gallon nationwide, and $2.32 a gallon in Minnesota.

That’s the highest since Memorial Day weekend 2015.

Nearly three million will fly.

Some of those passengers will see a difference at security.

TSA is testing enhanced screening of electronics at ten airports across the country.

MSP International is not one of those ten, but if you’re flying to LA, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale or several others, you might see X-ray scanning of anything larger than a cellphone.

Fewer than two million will go on vacation by means of a train, bus or boat.

No matter how you travel, it’s always a good reminder to budget some extra time and patience to deal with potential crowds.

