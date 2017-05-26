Authorities Investigating Early Morning Fire At Racine Trucking Business

WATCH LIVE: Police Discuss Inmate Search | Story: Inmates Break Out Of Lino Lakes Correctional Facility

May 26, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Racine

RACINE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a maintenance building at a trucking business in the southeastern Minnesota community of Racine.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the blaze at Dvorak Trucking was reported by a passer-by about 3:45 a.m. Friday. Three area fire departments responded but couldn’t save the structure.

No one was in the building. The business owner was treated by ambulance personnel for chest pains and difficulty breathing but declined to go to a hospital.

The loss is estimated at $1.5 million.

