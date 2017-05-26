Police Respond To Fights At Valleyfair’s ‘Adult Night’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police responded and one person was cited for disorderly conduct Thursday at the Shakopee amusement park Valleyfair during a night intended for adults.

According to the city police department, officers heard reports that people going to the “Adult Night” were going to start fights with others in attendance.

Police said they were tipped off on Facebook. They responded to the park, in addition to officers with Prior Lake and Savage police departments, and Carver and Scott County sheriff’s departments.

Most of the altercations at the park happened in the parking lot rather than inside, police said. They did cite one person for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Police believe there were several thousand people in attendance. There were no reports of any injuries.

A number of complaints were left on the amusement park’s Facebook page, citing, aside from disruptive attendees, issues with long lines and an ensuing inability to access rides.

Valleyfair issued the following statement about the “Adult Night” incidents:

At Thursday night’s Adult Night event, there were reports of 2 minor altercations as guests were exiting the park. The altercations were broken up by local and park authorities and the guests were removed from the park. Any questions specific to the arrests should be directed to the Shakopee Police Department.

As is the case with every event that takes place at Valleyfair, we will evaluate this event and make adjustments where necessary before moving forward with future, similar activities.