Zimmer, Recovering From Eye Surgery, To Return To Minn. June 4

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, currently taking some time off in Kentucky after his latest eye surgery, will return to Minnesota in just over a week.

“I’ll be back shortly, with one eye or two, it doesn’t really matter, I’m going to be back,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he is scheduled to come home June 4, with a doctor’s appointment the next day to clear him to return to coaching.

“This will not keep me from coaching,” Zimmer said.

The coach, entering his fourth year with the Vikings, had his first eye surgery in November, missing a game against the Dallas Cowboys before returning to the sidelines. Zimmer has had several more eye surgeries since.

The team announced Monday Zimmer would miss OTAs while recovering from his eighth eye surgery. Zimmer said he has been watching film of practices every day during his recovery and texting players when he notices things that need improvement.

He gave his thoughts on the progress of several players, including second-year receiver Laquon Treadwell, who only had one catch in his rookie season.

“Laquon is an extremely hard worker. Maybe he works too hard,” Zimmer said. “He can catch the ball really well, he’s running good routes, I think he’s developing a trust with the quarterback.”

Zimmer also discussed Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery. The Vikings posted a video of Bridgewater throwing with the team this week.

“You see the guy working his rear end off, it just makes you proud for him, the work that he’s put in,” Zimmer said. “And he’s still got a long ways to go. But he’s progressing as well as anybody could expect I would think.”

In three years coaching the Vikings, Zimmer has gone 26-22, with one division title and a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.