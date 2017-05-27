Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

4 Things To Do From Saturday, May 27, 2017

May 27, 2017 9:23 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are the must-do events this Memorial Day weekend, covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!

1. Check out the special Australian animal exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing will offer an up-close look at the Outback, featuring kangaroos, wallabies and emus. Special themed food and beverage areas will enhance the experience as well. It’s open through Labor Day. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $12 for kids age 3 to 12.

kangaroos at the minnesota zoo

2. Why not take a dip? The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will begin opening many of their 63 wading pools Saturday. They’ll remain open through Sept. 4. The pools are free to use and open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. There are no lifeguards on duty, so parents and children are advised to keep safety in mind while swimming.

3. Explore the grounds of historic Fort Snelling. Memorial Day weekend festivities will feature costumed staff who are ready to tell you stories about the site’s history. You’ll also see demonstrations like cannon firings, hearth cooking, blacksmithing and more. There will also be historic games and a scavenger hunt for kids. It goes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12.

4. Military members can head to Valleyfair for free all weekend long. Military members can also purchase discount tickets for family. With the nice weather, it’s a great chance to check out the park with the official opening of Soak City Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for anyone not in the military or their family is $35 dollars.

