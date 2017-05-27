Faribault Motorcyclist, 79, Killed On Rice County Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 79-year-old Faribault man is dead after his Harley Davidson motorcycle struck an SUV Friday afternoon in rural Rice County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 35-year-old Darrin Richard Turek, was heading south on Kanabec Avenue in Erin Township at about 3:45 p.m.
Investigators say he stopped at a stop sign at Highway 99, checked traffic and then started to turn east when the motorcycle traveling west on the highway struck the SUV.
The motorcyclist, Charles Patrick Grassinger, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
Turek, from Montgomery, was not injured.
The state patrol is investigating.
