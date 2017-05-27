Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Mike’s Mix: Bloody Marys At Hi-Lo Diner

May 27, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Augustyniak
Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the Hi-Lo Diner to try their interesting takes on the bloody mary.

Bugs Bloody

  • 1 oz dill infused Tattersall vodka
  • 2 oz carrot juice
  • 1 oz tomato juice
  • 1 oz celery juice
  • 1/8 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/8 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper

Instructions:
Build this one in a Collins glass.  Stir all ingredients together.  Pour into the glass, over ice.  Garnish with watermelon radish shaving.

Hi-Lo Diner has created five unique bloody mary recipes that will appear for one day only at Brunch-a-Palooza; when they’re gone, they’re gone.  For more craft cocktails and great scratch diner fare, visit their Longfellow Neighborhood restaurant, housed in an authentic 1957 Fodero diner.

www.hi-lo-diner.com

