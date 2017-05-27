Mike’s Mix: Bloody Marys At Hi-Lo Diner

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the Hi-Lo Diner to try their interesting takes on the bloody mary.
Bugs Bloody
- 1 oz dill infused Tattersall vodka
- 2 oz carrot juice
- 1 oz tomato juice
- 1 oz celery juice
- 1/8 tsp ground ginger
- 1/8 tsp ground turmeric
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
Instructions:
Build this one in a Collins glass. Stir all ingredients together. Pour into the glass, over ice. Garnish with watermelon radish shaving.
Hi-Lo Diner has created five unique bloody mary recipes that will appear for one day only at Brunch-a-Palooza; when they’re gone, they’re gone. For more craft cocktails and great scratch diner fare, visit their Longfellow Neighborhood restaurant, housed in an authentic 1957 Fodero diner.