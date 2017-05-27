Man Questioned By Transit Officer In Viral Video To Be Deported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who’s interaction with Metro Transit police went viral after an officer asked him about his immigration status is being deported.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say Ariel Vences-Lopez was detained for immigration violations on May 15 and sent to Hennepin County Jail.
On the previous day, Vences-Lopez was captured on cellphone video being questioned by a transit officer aboard a Metro Transit light rail train.
The officer asks Vences-Lopez if he is in the country illegally. The man who shot the video, Minneapolis artist Ricardo Levins Morales, interrupts the officer and questions his authority in terms of immigration matters.
ICE officers took Vences-Lopez into custody on May 16.
A federal immigration judge ordered Vences-Lopez to be deported to Mexico on May 23.
