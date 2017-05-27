Police: Man In Truck Shot Several Times In South Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in south Minneapolis.
Police say the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elliot Street South in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
The victim, who was in a pickup truck, was shot several times.
Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.
The victim underwent surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center. They have not been identified.
Police say they are searching for the suspect.
