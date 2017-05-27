Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Police: Man In Truck Shot Several Times In South Mpls.

May 27, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in south Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elliot Street South in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

The victim, who was in a pickup truck, was shot several times.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The victim underwent surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center. They have not been identified.

Police say they are searching for the suspect.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch