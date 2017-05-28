Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Sheriff: Poisonous Dog Treats Found In Scott County

May 28, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Elko New Market, Poisonous Dog Treats, Scott County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in Elko New Market after treats that could be deadly to dogs were found in the area.

Authorities say hot dog pieces and beef sticks that contained ibuprofen inside them were found on the border of Elko New Market and New Market Township. Ibuprofen can be deadly to dogs if it’s ingested.

(credit: Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says they were found in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive. An Elko New Market police officer searched the area thoroughly and cleaned up any potentially dangerous items.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office or Elko New Market police.

