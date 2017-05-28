Memorial Day: Special Section | How To Beat Traffic | Local Events, Ceremonies | Healthy Grilling | Weather

Fort Snelling Hosting Memorial Day Remembrance

May 28, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across the country are remembering the fallen this Memorial Day weekend.

The Fort Snelling Veteran’s Memorial Chapel in Bloomington is a gathering place for those remembering America’s fallen heroes this weekend. More than 300 white crosses have been placed in a “Memorial Garden.”

Each one has the name of a soldier from Minnesota or a surrounding state who died during the ongoing war on terrorism. On Monday for Memorial Day, the Chapel will be open for prayer.

There will also be tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

