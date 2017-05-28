Talking Points: Will Dayton Veto Budget Bills?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late last week came news of a breakthrough at the State Capitol for a budget deal that could avert a government shutdown.

But it’s not over yet. Gov. Mark Dayton says he is not sure if he will sign the bills and if he doesn’t, that means a countdown to shutdown is back on.

One of Yogi Berra’s most famous sayings is, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.” And that is definitely the case at the Minnesota Legislature. Even though the special session is done, the governor says he is still undecided on whether he will sign the 10 budget bills on his desk.

The governor seems especially irate over the Republican backed measure for $650 million in tax cuts which he says provide tax breaks for the wealthy and for corporations.

If the governor vetoes even one of the bills, that means it would be back to square one: more negotiations, another special session and a new deal would have to be reached or the government would shut down on July 1.

Political analyst Larry Jacobs was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“I think it’s a tough call for the governor, but I think he is going to sign. These bills represent compromise,” he said.

The governor has said he will decide whether to sign or veto the bills by Tuesday night — stay tuned.

