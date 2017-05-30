Best Donuts In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron Usually, donut bakeries have a big name chain connection. But Minnesotans prefer the donuts from locally owned bakeries because of the quality, variety and home town appeal. Often, family bakeries have inherited original donut recipes. And neighborhood bakeries that are locally owned and operated have a reputation for the best donuts. Many have received awards in addition to compliments.

Sarah Jane’s Bakery Northeast

2853 Johnson St. N.E.

Minneapolis, MN 55418

(612) 789-2827

www.sarahjanesbakery.com Sarah Jane’s donuts are rated among the best for old school freshness and new age originality. If you’ve never had a paczki, this traditional Polish donut is one of Sarah Jane’s creations. The bakery has a generous assortment of raised and cake donuts. The crunch donuts deliciously complement the morning jo. The standard ring donuts, glazed and plain, are rich in buttery flavor. Old fashioned donuts are for the weekend. But given the baker’s variety, just what is old fashioned?

A Baker’s Wife Pastry Shop

4200 28th Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 729-6898

www.facebook.com/aBakersWife If you care to glance at this neighborhood bakery’s Facebook page, you’ll see touches of humor and scads of reviews. You’ll also learn more about the donuts here. The donut cakes are worth a field trip to this rustic corner side pastry shop. The cinnamon sugar cake donut merits a baker’s dozen for texture and balanced sweetness. If planning a wedding, ask the bakery’s owners about wedding-sized donut cakes.

Glam Doll Donuts

2605 Nicollet Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 345-7064

www.glamdolldonuts.com Don’t let the bakery’s shocking pink façade drive you to distraction. You must come inside for deliciously outrageous donuts. We’re referring to the donut cakes with an evocative medley of descriptions, such as Scream Queen and Daddy Dearest. Equally evocative are the raised donuts, but you’ll have to see the menu. While most donuts scream “confection,” some Glam Doll beauties pack more substantial trimmings, such as beer icing and bacon crumbs for Daddy Dearest. You can also order hot donut meals, piled with mac and cheese, mozzarella, turkey, marinara, and other rib sticking stuff: rugged instead of sweet. Also, these eats and treats don’t carry tony prices. Related: Best Doughnut Shops In Minnesota

Hanisch Bakery And Coffee Shop

410 West 3rd St.

Red Wing, MN 55066

(651) 388-1589

www.hanischbakery.com An award winner for its coffee and pastries, Hanisch Bakery has one of the largest donut selections. This bakery turns out donuts every day for every season and many occasions. The specialty cake donuts are made with maple, toffee, white and chocolate coconut, and peanut butter and jelly. The regular donut cakes are moist and flavorful with house made ingredients. If you adore Polish donuts, Hanisch is also where you can get paczkis. Also well loved are the maple and apple fritter raised donuts.