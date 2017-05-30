Chipotle: 60+ Minnesota Stores Affected By Malware

May 30, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you bought Chipotle with a credit card in March or April, you may want to keep an eye on your bank account.

The popular restaurant said that malware was discovered to be in operation on point-of-sale devices at certain locations between March 24 and April 18.

Chipotle said the malware was designed to access payment data, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Investigators detected the malware at more than 60 Minnesota locations.

Not all stores were affected, according to Chipotle, and different stores were affected at varying times.

The malware was removed during investigation.

You can see a full list of stores affected here and contact Chipotle’s customer service at 88-738-0534 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.

