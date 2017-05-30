Franken Pushed To Cancel Event With Griffin After Beheaded Trump Pic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The chair of the Minnesota Republican Party is asking Sen. Al Franken to cancel a promotional event for his book after a comedian slated to be part of the event appeared in a photograph with a simulacrum of President Donald Trump’s severed head.
Kathy Griffin posed for the photo as part of a shoot with L.A.-based photographer Tyler Shields, according to TMZ.
Franken is scheduled to promote his new book, “Al Franken: Giant of the Senate,” with Griffin in an event on July 7 in Beverly Hills.
Related: Brainerd Student Speaks Out On Trump Comment In Yearbook
Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan released a statement Friday calling on Franken to cancel the event.
“Surely, Senator Franken values the physical well-being of our democratically-elected President over promoting his book,” Carnahan said.
“While we value political discourse and the freedom to express your opinion, this act of perceived violence against the elected leader of the United States of America is disgraceful and disgusting.”
Franken has been an outspoken critic of Trump. There is growing speculation the Minnesota senator could run for president in 2020.
Griffin apologized for the image later Tuesday evening via a video posted to Twitter.
One Comment
Soros has used his money to buy massive influence within the Democratic Party.
Americans do not understand the extent to which Soros fuels an anti-constitutional,
anti-American and anti-Trump agenda.