A List Of The Hottest Gadgets This Summer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The summer months are all about getting outside for beach days, barbeque, and relaxation. So we’ve got some gadgets to help you get the most out of those lazy days.
Starting off with the “Coolest Cooler.” It has a Bluetooth speaker, USB phone charger, cutting board, and built in blender. The cooler is a little pricey though — $400.
Next, crank up the tunes no matter where you are. This “Wonderboom” is a compact speaker from Ultimate Ears that can withstand water and be dropped on the ground. It also works with Siri and Google assistant. Wonderboom is $100.
This is a drone built for selfies. “Dobby” folds up small enough to fit in your back pocket and can take off from the palm of your hand. It’s got a 13 megapixel camera that takes photos and videos from above. The drone can also track faces and rotate around you.
And finally, forget about mowing the lawn. Let the “Automower” do it for you. It’s like a Roomba for your lawn. The mower can move around obstructions and up hills. You can also set up borders to keep it from wandering off. And you can control it through a smartphone app.