Police: Man, 22, Fatally Shot In Head In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis say a young man is dead after he was shot in the head in the city’s north side Monday.
Officers responded to a shooting at 30th Avenue North and Irving Avenue North around 2:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man in a van with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to North Memorial hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police said they are talking with witnesses and ask anyone with information about the shooting to text 847411 or call 612-692-8477.