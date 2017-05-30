Deadline Approaches If Dayton Plans To Veto

May 30, 2017 9:14 AM
Budget Bills, Mark Dayton, Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It’s time for Gov. Mark Dayton to decide: Should he sign the Legislature’s budget bills or veto them?

The Democratic governor set himself a Tuesday deadline to act on budget bills. The Republican-controlled Legislature sent Dayton the remainder of a $46 billion budget last week during a three-day special session.

Dayton has expressed some reservations about those bills. He criticized a package of $650 million in tax cuts as too large, with provisions that benefit wealthy Minnesota residents.

But vetoes could trigger another special session or even a government shutdown starting July 1. And Dayton has conceded that the budget he’s weighing may be the best spending package that will come out of a Republican Legislature.

