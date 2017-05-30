Minnesotans Can’t Spell ‘Beautiful’; Wisconsinites Can’t Spell ‘Wisconsin’

May 30, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Google, Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Minnesotans often boast about the beauty of our lake-dappled state, we apparently have trouble spelling the word “beautiful.”

On Tuesday, Google tweeted “America’s Most Misspelled Words” in honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with state-by-state data on the top “how to spell” searches of 2017.

For the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the trickiest word was “beautiful,” one that also proved difficult for Ohioans, Kentuckians, New Yorkers and Californians.

The nine-letter word, of Middle English origin, appears to be one of the hardest — if the not the hardest — words for Americans to spell.

Meanwhile, our neighbors in Wisconsin can’t seem to remember how to spell “Wisconsin.” And in South Dakota, “college” is an issue.

Words that appear repeatedly in Google’s findings are “pneumonia” (four states), “tomorrow” (two states), “hallelujah” (2 states), and “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (2 states).

Some unique word/state pairings are: “people” (Hawaii), “liar” (Rhode Island); and “schedule” (Alaska).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch