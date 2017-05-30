Minnesotans Can’t Spell ‘Beautiful’; Wisconsinites Can’t Spell ‘Wisconsin’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Minnesotans often boast about the beauty of our lake-dappled state, we apparently have trouble spelling the word “beautiful.”
On Tuesday, Google tweeted “America’s Most Misspelled Words” in honor of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with state-by-state data on the top “how to spell” searches of 2017.
For the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the trickiest word was “beautiful,” one that also proved difficult for Ohioans, Kentuckians, New Yorkers and Californians.
The nine-letter word, of Middle English origin, appears to be one of the hardest — if the not the hardest — words for Americans to spell.
We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017
Meanwhile, our neighbors in Wisconsin can’t seem to remember how to spell “Wisconsin.” And in South Dakota, “college” is an issue.
Words that appear repeatedly in Google’s findings are “pneumonia” (four states), “tomorrow” (two states), “hallelujah” (2 states), and “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” (2 states).
Some unique word/state pairings are: “people” (Hawaii), “liar” (Rhode Island); and “schedule” (Alaska).