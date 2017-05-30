S.D. Delivery Driver Fends Off Knife Attack By Hitting Suspect With Pizza

May 30, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — It’s been a tough month for pizza delivery drivers in Sioux Falls.

Police say a driver was robbed of cash at knifepoint after finishing a delivery on Monday.

The Argus Leader reports it was the third such incident in roughly a month’s time. A driver reported the theft of cash and a cellphone earlier this month, and in late April a woman said she defended herself from two men with knives by hitting them with one of her pizzas.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

