S.D. Delivery Driver Fends Off Knife Attack By Hitting Suspect With Pizza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — It’s been a tough month for pizza delivery drivers in Sioux Falls.
Police say a driver was robbed of cash at knifepoint after finishing a delivery on Monday.
The Argus Leader reports it was the third such incident in roughly a month’s time. A driver reported the theft of cash and a cellphone earlier this month, and in late April a woman said she defended herself from two men with knives by hitting them with one of her pizzas.
