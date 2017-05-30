Jury Selection Begins In Trial For Officer Charged In Castile Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jury selection begins Tuesday in a Minnesota case that’s received worldwide attention.

St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for shooting and killing Philando Castile last summer. He’s charged with 2nd degree manslaughter.

When Castile was pulled over on the evening of July 6, 2016, the world was able to watch.

A shocking video shot by passenger Diamond Reynolds was instantly posted to Facebook and quickly, the shooting of Castile sparked angry protests at the governor’s residence and marches on Interstate 94.

Castile was armed that night, but had a legal permit to carry a weapon. Yanez has pleaded not guilty in this case, arguing self-defense.

While prosecutors call the shooting unjustifiable, the officer’s attorneys call it self-defense.

His team is out to show that any reasonable officer would have responded the same. This is the crucial question of the case.

On Tuesday, the selection process will begin for the 12 people who will be forced to make that decision for themselves.

Defense Attorney Marsh Halberg believes Yanez is starting off with a slight advantage, public opinion of the difficult job those in law enforcement do every day.

“I think in this case, actually, the defense is walking in, I think in a way, more favorable than the state because there is generally in Minnesota still a great respect for law enforcement,” Halberg said. “The prosecution, I assume, is going to press hard on that, the fact that they’re an officer you still hold him equally accountable. So it’s kind of the reverse arguments that we’re going to get here.”

Jury selection is expected to last for the better part of this week. After that will be opening statements.

They will be able to see the footage from Yanez’s dash cam and, of course, that infamous Facebook live video.

Still, there is a 90 second hole from when the car was stopped and that Facebook Live video rolled that attorneys will attempt to fill throughout the course of this trial.

It is still unknown if Yanez will take the stand in his own defense.

This is a case that defense attorneys didn’t even want to happen here in St. Paul.

They asked the judge presiding over the case to change the venue, even asking the Supreme Court of Minnesota to take up the issue. That request was denied.