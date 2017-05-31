Source: 3 Dead In Texas Shootout Include Minnesota Fugitive

GREENVILLE, Texas (WCCO) — A wanted fugitive from Minnesota is dead after a shootout with bounty hunters at a car dealership in Texas, and the end of the confrontation was caught on camera.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Nissan dealership in Greenville, Texas, about an hour northeast of Dallas.

Local bounty hunter Stew Peters who had been searching for fugitive Ramon Hutchinson since he failed to show up for a Hennepin County court appearance for a DUI arrest, assaulting a police officer, and cocaine possession in March.

When Peters got word that Hutchinson had gone to Texas, he asked for help from another bounty hunter, who ultimately lost his life.

Court records show a warrant was issued for 49-year-old Ramon Hutchinson, who went by the alias Raymond, in Hennepin County in March after he failed to show up for court.

Bail enforcement agent Stew Peters has been tracking down wanted fugitives for fourteen years. When he got a tip that Hutchinson had made it to Texas, he called another, experienced bounty hunter.

Peters says Fidel Garcia Jr. and another man named Gabriel Bernal tracked Hutchinson to the Greenville area. Peters says they came up with a plan to get Hutchinson and his girlfriend to the Nissan car dealership in town.

When they arrived they claimed they were federal agents and waited for the girlfriend, a customer, and Hutchinson.

Cell phone video shows the moment when the two men tried to arrest Hutchinson inside the dealership. He pulls out a gun and starts firing. When it was over, all three men were dead.

Peters says he’s stunned by the death of his colleague, but grateful no customers were hurt.

Peters says he had just spoken to Garcia on the phone yesterday before he went to the dealership. He says his agency will hunt for up to 50 fugitives at a time and work for a dozen bail bond companies.