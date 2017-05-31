Jury Selection Process Continues In Officer Yanez Trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The trial of the St. Anthony police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile at a traffic stop last summer is pressing on in Ramsey County.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in Castile’s death on July 6, 2016. Prosecutors say Yanez, who is Latino, shot the 32-year-old cafeteria worker after Castile said he had a gun. The defense says Yanez was acting in self-defense.

On Wednesday morning, the jury selection process continued in the trial as 49 potential jurors were questioned in person by attorneys. During the proceedings, some of Castile’s family members, including his mother, Valerie Castile, were sitting in the front of the courtroom.

Many of the questions asked by the attorneys were typical, about the potential jurors’ education, work experience and hobbies. However, a significant portion of the morning focused on their experience with firearms, law enforcement and race.

Two jurors were dismissed from the case: one for work commitments and one for carrying a high risk pregnancy, bringing the total number of dismissed jurors to three. On Tuesday, one juror was dismissed because she was related to Yanez in some way.

Both the prosecution and the defense hammered potential jurors about their media consumption, what they had heard about the case beforehand and also about their views on law enforcement and whether or not they owned a firearm.

One potential juror was asked about her experience with people of different races, as well as her viewing habits of TV crime shows like CSI and Law & Order.

So far, one juror has been cleared to enter the pool to possibly serve.

He is a black man, a high school graduate and calls himself a millennial. He told the attorneys that he’s never picked up a gun or had any prior experience with law enforcement.

Once the pool is complete, attorneys will be able to select from that pool to make a jury of 14, which includes 2 alternates.

If the jury is not finalized by the end of the week, then the process will start over again Monday with 50 additional jurors.