Charges: St. Paul Woman Bit Chunk Of Ex-Husband’s Ear Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 43-year-old St. Paul woman faces assault charges after attacking her ex-husband over the weekend and biting off a chunk of his ear.

Latonya Bennet is charged with one felony count of third-degree assault, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. She is currently in custody pending further proceedings.

According to a criminal complaint, Bennet attacked her ex-husband early Sunday morning at the South Frogtown home the two share with their three children, who were home at the time of the attack.

Bennet, who called 911 seeking medical help, told the responding officers that she “never meant to do it” and the she’s “never been in trouble” in her life. Police arrested her.

Her ex-husband told officers that he and his ex-wife had been drinking before an argument broke out that escalated with Bennet attacking him, trying to strangle him with a broken window screen frame and biting his right ear.

He added that she’d been physically abusive in the past but this was her worst attack on him.

In a follow-up interview, Bennet told police her recollection of the night was foggy but she knew they’d been drinking and arguing. She said she recalled her ex-husband saying something about how he wanted her to die and her then attacking him.

Bennet apologized again for what she had done, the complaint states, noting that she has no past domestic assault offenses in Minnesota.

If convicted of the third-degree assault charge, Bennet faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.