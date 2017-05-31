Tap Talk: OMNI Brewing Releases 3 Flavors In Cans

Hears up, northwest metro beer lovers!
On Thursday, Maple Grove’s OMNI Brewing is releasing three of its beers in cans.
The brews being canned are Lake Day, a sessionable, citrus-y ale brewed with Citra hops; Hopful, a smooth IPA with notes of citrus and pine; and Muddy Runner, a coconut porter.
All three varieties will be available in liquor stores in Maple Grove and Plymouth.
Additionally, OMNI has plans to expand distribution to other areas of the northwest metro.
OMNI opened in September 2015 and was the first brewery in Maple Grove.
Learn more about the team behind the brewery in our previous Tap Talk interviews or online.