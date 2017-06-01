Fmr. Chanhassen Principal Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former principal of Chanhassen High School pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography.
Tim Dorway, 44, is now facing a five-year prison sentence for the charges as part of a plea agreement.
Investigators found 127 videos and images of girls and boys, including children as young as one.
Dorway told police he would upload links to the videos to a Dropbox account.
Court documents say Dorway’s Dropbox was accessed at least once using an I.P. address associated with a school district device.
Dorway had been the principal at Chanhassen High School since 2010. He resigned in January.
