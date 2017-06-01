Girl Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Pit Bull Near Alexandria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 10-year-old girl had to be hospitalized Wednesday night after being bitten by a dog several times near Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received a call at about 6:17 p.m. from a woman saying she was with the girl and taking her to the Douglas County Hospital after the girl was bitten by her pit bull. Sheriff’s deputies responded both to the hospital and to the woman’s home on the 100 block of 4th St. E. in Brandon, which is northwest of Alexandria, to investigate the incident.
The investigation shows the girl was at the home and was planning a sleep over with the woman’s children. During the night at some point, the pit bull bit the girl several times in an unprovoked attack in the kitchen. The woman eventually got the dog off the girl and secured the dog in the garage. The woman then took the girl to the hospital.
The girl was initially treated at Douglas County Hospital before being transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. The woman told authorities to remove the dog from the home. Authorities said the dog will be tested for rabies as part of the investigation.
The girl has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.