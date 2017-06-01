Sheriff: 3 Canoers Missing In BWCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were reported missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office received a report at about 11:30 a.m. that canoers were overdue on a trip off the Echo Trail in the BWCA. The group, which consists of two men and one woman, was believed to have last been seen at the Moose River access off the Echo Trail.
The three were due out of the wilderness on Monday. A search is underway on land, through the air and using water resources and is ongoing.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will report updates as they become available. They are being assisted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service.