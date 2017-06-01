Tickle The Ivories In Public Around Minneapolis

June 1, 2017 9:24 AM By Susie Jones
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Pianos On Parade, Susie Jones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may notice some brightly colored pianos around downtown Minneapolis if you’re out and about. It’s all part of the “Pianos on Parade” event.

Twenty-five brightly colored pianos have been placed around the center of the city.

“They are available for people to play, or listen to someone else play,” Leah Wong, of the Downtown Council, said.

Each of the pianos is designed by a local artist.

Every Tuesday, they will have a real pianist play over the noon hour.

You can find out more about the locations of the pianos by clicking here.

More from Susie Jones
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch