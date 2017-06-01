Tickle The Ivories In Public Around Minneapolis

You can find out more about the locations of the pianos by clicking here .

“They are available for people to play, or listen to someone else play,” Leah Wong, of the Downtown Council, said.

Twenty-five brightly colored pianos have been placed around the center of the city.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You may notice some brightly colored pianos around downtown Minneapolis if you’re out and about. It’s all part of the “Pianos on Parade” event.

Susie Jones has been with WCCO Radio since 1996. She started as a part-time reporter in the newsroom. She was born and raised in Southeast Minneapolis and is one of four daughters. Susie went to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree...